State leaders who advocate for veterans in Virginia and throughout Washington talked for more than 75 minutes on Friday about health care, job assistance and suicide prevention benefits available to those who have served.
“None of our services cost you a dime,” said Carlos Hopkins, Virginia’s secretary of veterans and defense affairs. “You’ve earned these benefits; you don’t have to pull out your wallet. All you have to do is walk into our office and talk to one of these folks.”
That’s sometimes easier said than done, said several veterans who asked questions at the end of the meeting, held at VFW Post 3103 in Fredericksburg. The panel included Hopkins, Sen. Bryce Reeves, Rep. Rob Wittman, Army Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost, Vietnam War veteran Luis Quiñonez and Carrie Ann Alford, a director with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
More than 80 people attended the session.
Carl Mahnken of Stafford County thanked those gathered for their efforts, but said there’s sometimes a disconnect between the way policies are written and how they’re implemented by the Veterans Affairs administration. When he’s had tests or studies done at VA clinics and hospitals, results aren’t accessible to other doctors in the same building—much less in different facilities.
“Those records need to be transparent,” he said.
Frost, a two-star general who retired two months ago, appreciated Mahnken’s remarks, especially after Frost found himself filing the same form with the VA three times.
“It does take patience,” he said, suggesting local veterans work with volunteers at VFW or American Legion posts because they often know how to navigate the system. “Your locals are going to help you more than anyone else.”
Other speakers talked about aging veterans who have died from Agent Orange exposure or have been placed in facilities several hours from their families. Half of the nation’s veterans are over age 65 and need specialized care, Wittman said.
“If you know of a veteran not in the right place, we will make sure they get there,” he added, repeatedly encouraging members of the audience to reach out to his office for help, if needed.
Wittman has a satellite office in Stafford at 95 Dunn Drive, Suite 201. The phone number is 540/659-2734.
Hopkins also encouraged former service members to tap into the state’s offerings. The Virginia Department of Veterans Services operates 34 offices, including one in Massaponax. The address is 10300 Spotsylvania Ave., Lee Hill Building 1, Suite 290. The phone number is 540/376-7298.
The DVS provides help with claims, pensions, education, job training and assistance in transitioning from the military to civilian life, Hopkins said. The state also maintains three veterans cemeteries, which are separate from the federal cemeteries at Culpeper, Quantico and Arlington.
Burial and all associated services are free to veterans at the three state-operated cemeteries in Amelia, Dublin and Suffolk.
Virginia has 714,000 veterans and 150,000 active guard members and reservists. If each of those has a dependent, be it a parent or child, that’s almost 2 million people in a state with a population of 8 million, Hopkins said.
Those gathered also discussed progress with efforts to establish a veteran treatment court program to help service members “who find themselves a little sideways with the law,” Wittman said.
The program, which already exists in Spotsylvania County, would give nonviolent offenders across the country a second chance. It’s not a “get-out-of-jail-free card,” Wittman stressed, but a program that provides counseling for their specific needs, such as mental health issues, homelessness or substance abuse.
Nationwide, there are more than 200,000 veterans in jail and more than 40,000 without a home. An average of 21 veterans commit suicide every day, according to Wittman.
“A single veteran in any of these categories is unacceptable, and we owe them a second chance,” said Wittman, who’s working to pass the Veteran Treatment Court Coordination Act of 2019.
Quiñonez, who has consulted with Wittman and Reeves, described what happens to recruits in the military. He said they’re stripped of their personality and made to “think like a machine and obey orders.”
“We train this person to go out to be a killer; we don’t take the time to deprogram them,” Quiñonez said, “so now we send them out into society.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.