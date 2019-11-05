Democrat political newcomer Tinesha Allen upset longtime Griffis–Widewater Supervisor Jack Cavalier on Tuesday, defeating the incumbent by 18 votes.
“I’m going to wait until they certify results, but right now it feels amazing,” Allen said. “The journey that started over a year ago has finally paid off.”
Allen is the first African American woman ever elected to Stafford’s Board of Supervisors.
“It’s great to make history,” she said. “It helps make younger kids know anything is possible.”
She was one of two new supervisors and two new School Board members elected Tuesday in Stafford. They joined all four incumbent constitutional officers and School Board Chairwoman Patricia Healy, who won contested re-election bids, and George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen, who was unopposed. County voters also approved a bond issue for road improvements.
Allen credited her campaign and her supporters for the hard work they did leading up to Election Day.
“The voters trusted me with their votes and it’s great we now have a Democrat sitting at the table,” Allen said.
Allen was born in Georgetown, Guyana, on South America’s North Atlantic coast. Her family immigrated to Brooklyn, N.Y., when she was in elementary school.
She received a scholarship to Vanderbilt University, majoring in political science. She is now attending Shenandoah University’s 15-month nursing degree program and is on track to graduate next year.
Cavalier had served five terms as a county supervisor. He could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
In Stafford’s only other contested supervisor race, Republican Crystal Vanuch defeated Democrat Gwen Bell in the Rock Hill District, replacing outgoing Supervisor Wendy Maurer.
Vanuch owns a small public affairs firm with a client base of about a dozen health care and nonprofit advocacy organizations. She also works with federal and state legislators to help patients access drugs they cannot afford, to research cures for children with rare diseases, and to help elderly patients find affordable health care.
Sheriff D.P. Decatur defeated challenger Chad Oxley by more than 14,600 votes to earn his second term as the top law-enforcement officer in the county. A native of Stafford, Decatur has served with the department for 33 years.
In the Commonwealth’s Attorney race, Eric Olsen defeated local defense attorney Julia Dillon, retaining his seat with about 57 percent of the vote.
Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky defeated challengers Lorena Bruner and Paul Waldowski, retaining his seat with nearly 53 percent of the vote. Mayausky, a Republican, has served as commissioner of the revenue for 20 years.
Incumbent Treasurer Laura Rudy defeated Democrat Henry Thomassen by just over 15,000 votes. Rudy has held the treasurer’s post since 2008 and ran unopposed in her first two campaigns for re-election.
On the School Board, challenger Elizabeth Warner beat incumbent Jamie Decatur for the Griffis–Widewater seat with about 53 percent of the vote. Decatur, who was endorsed by the Stafford Education Association, was running for her first full term on the board after serving a partial term. Warner, a first-time candidate, was endorsed by the Stafford County Democratic Committee.
Incumbent Rock Hill district representative and current board Chairwoman Patricia Healy won over challenger DaBora Lovitt, who was endorsed by the Stafford Democrats. Healy received about 67 percent of the vote.
In the George Washington District School Board race, Susan Randall beat Carol Medawar with about 61 percent of the vote. Current representative DeWayne McOsker did not seek re-election.
Stafford voters also approved a $50 million bond referendum to help the county leverage funding to complete $140 million worth of roadway safety improvements throughout the county.
Roads slated for improvement through proceeds from the sale of the transportation bonds are Andrew Chapel, Barrett Heights, Brent Point, Brooke, Courthouse, Cropp, Decatur, Enon, Ferry, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Heflin, Joshua, Kellogg Mill, Little Whim, Poplar, Potomac Run, Ramoth Church, Rock Hill Church, Spotted Tavern, Stefaniga, Tacketts Mill, Telegraph, Truslow and Winding Creek roads, as well as Falls Run Drive, McWhirt Loop and Woodstock Lane.
The safety improvement and road widening projects are expected to be completed in coordination with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s schedule. As a result of the approved road bond, Stafford County taxpayers can expect to pay up to $75 annually in additional taxes.
