Stafford County officials are seeking surgical masks and respiratory-style protective devices to help augment supplies for county first responders and area hospitals.
“[First responders] anticipate a shortfall of masks until the supply chain catches up,” said Meg Bohmke, Falmouth District supervisor. “We are asking everybody to consider donating during this critical time.”
Bohmke said the Fredericksburg Area Builders Association has already responded to the plea with a goal of gathering 1,000 masks by Friday.
Area businesses can deliver donated masks, including those classified as N95, at Stafford County’s Fire and Rescue Training Center, 1326 Courthouse Rd., between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“The N95 is a respiratory protective device designed to fit closely to the face and provide efficient filtration of airborne particles,” said Stafford County Fire Chief Joseph Cardello. “The respirator blocks at least 95 percent of airborne particles.”
In addition to commercially manufactured masks, hand-sewn masks can also be donated. Sewn masks must be designed in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention standards.
For more information, email Shannon Eubanks, community engagement manager, at seubanks@staffordcountyva.gov. Email eocstock@gmail.com for pickup requests.
—James Scott Baron
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.