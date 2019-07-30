Stafford County’s November 5 election ballot will feature several newcomers vying for positions held by long-time incumbents.
Board of Supervisors
With three county supervisor seats up for grabs in the upcoming election, only one county supervisor will face a challenger.
George Washington District Supervisor Tom Coen, an independent, has served as a supervisor since February 2018, when he was appointed to replace Del. Bob Thomas, who was elected that year to serve in the General Assembly. Coen won a special election last November to finish out Thomas’ term on the board, and is now seeking a full, four–year term. He is running unopposed.
In May, Coen said, “Over the past year, we have confronted many issues—growth, transportation, public safety, the budget and even education. We have made progress, but there is still more work to do.”
Coen is a supporter of the Land Use Tax Credit and Purchase of Development Rights program. He also led efforts to return the firefighter training program to the county’s school system and helped establish a headquarters for the Patawomeck Indian Tribe at Little Falls Farm, which is adjacent to Duff McDuff Green Memorial Park on State Route 3.
As of June 30, Coen has raised $2,350 for his campaign.
Jack Cavalier, a Republican who represents Stafford’s Griffis–Widewater District, is being challenged by Democratic newcomer Tinesha Allen.
Allen, whose family emigrated from South America’s Guyana to New York City in 1995, is a 2012 graduate of Vanderbilt University, where she earned a degree in political science. Allen is a student at Shenandoah University’s Northern Virginia Campus in Leesburg, and is expected to graduate next year with a degree in nursing.
Allen’s website says the candidate will address crowded, underfunded schools, and will support teachers, firefighters, emergency responders, law enforcement and public servants who “work tirelessly to protect and improve our county but are not paid as such.” Allen also claims she will offer “realistic ideas and solutions” as “a leader and not an opportunist.”
Allen and her family moved to Virginia is 2014, eventually settling in Stafford.
As of June 30, Allen had raised $5,349 in campaign contributions, compared to $4,135 raised by Cavalier.
Cavalier was first elected to the county’s board of supervisors in 1999 and is serving his fourth term. He served as chairman in 2004, 2007 and 2014, and as vice chairman in 2002 and 2006. He serves on the Public Safety and the Finance, Audit and Budget committees.
Rock Hill District Supervisor Wendy Maurer, a Republican who has served as a county supervisor since November 2015, will not seek reelection this fall.
Maurer, who has been coping with Myelofibrosis for the past 13 years, said “Recent changes in my health require me to spend more time focusing on a long-term solution.”
Maurer’s seat is being sought by two candidates—a Republican and a Democrat.
Crystal Vanuch, the Republican candidate, is a Stafford County native and a graduate of both Brooke Point High School and Virginia Wesleyan University, where she majored in business.
Vanuch has served on the Stafford County Planning Commission for the past three years. During the last two years, she has served as both chairman and vice chairman of the commission. She is a small business owner in Stafford, where she operates a public affairs firm.
According to Vanuch’s website, her top campaign priorities are managing new housing growth, prioritizing roadway safety improvements, and properly funding schools.
As of June 30, Vanuch had raised $17,451 for her campaign.
Democratic candidate Gwen Bell is a local business owner and served for over 20 years as a deputy sheriff in Fairfax County.
Campaign material shows Bell holds an undergraduate degree in criminal law, as well as a graduate degree in business management.
Bell’s top priorities include better pay and benefits for all county employees, improvements in education and transportation, and water improvements—specifically water wells, sewage facilities and septic tanks—in the Rock Hill district.
As of June 30, Bell’s campaign had raised $5,990.
Tri-County City Soil Water Conservation District
Incumbent Republican?? Jeffrey Adams of the Tri-County City Soil Water Conservation District faces ___ Timothy Makee and ____ John E. Howe. The district encompasses the counties of King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford as well as the City of Fredericksburg.
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Elected in 2011, Stafford native Republican Eric Olsen has been a prosecutor in Stafford County since 1989. According to Olsen’s website, the incumbent believes in addressing the underlying cause of crimes in the county, which resulted in such programs as drug court, mental health treatment, and veteran’s court. A recipient of the Von Schuch Award for most outstanding Virginia prosecutor, Olsen has been a long-time prosecutor of domestic violence, and earned a Children’s Protective Services award for outstanding service to abused and neglected children. Olsen has raised $500 for his campaign.
Democratic candidate Julia Dillon opened a Fredericksburg law office in 2014 to focus on criminal defense work but later added juvenile Guardian ad Litem work, and civil commitment hearings. To address the illegal drug epidemic in the area, Dillon is “determined to work with treatment providers, probation officers, law enforcement, and multidisciplinary teams,” according to her website, “to make sure that prosecution policies are designed to reduce recidivism, provide help to addicts, and protect the community.” A county resident for six years, Dillon obtained her bachelor’s degree from Allegheny College with a double major in economics and philosophy and political science. She earned a Juris Doctor degree in 2004 from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.
Dillon’s campaign has raised $722.
Commissioner of the Revenue
Scott Mayausky, who has served as the county’s commissioner of the revenue since ____, faces two challengers in November.
Independent candidate and Air Force veteran Paul Waldowski, a 29-year resident of the county, is centering his campaign on a mathematically-based tax assessment versus the current appraisal system used in the county.
Waldowski is a graduate of both the Community College of the Air Force and Oklahoma State University, as well as a graduate of the University of Missouri-Rolla, where he received a graduate degree in computer science with an emphasis in operations research.
Democratic candidate Lorena Bruner is a business and higher education consultant who has been a resident of the county for 20 years. According to her campaign’s website, Bruner is a military spouse and is currently a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University.
As of June 30, Mayausky, who is a Republican, has raised $15,801 for his campaign. Thus far, neither Waldowski nor Bruner have raised any contributions for their campaign.
Sheriff
Independent candidate Chad Oxley is challenging Republican Sheriff David Decatur.
Oxley, a U.S. Army veteran, has been a resident of the county since 1998. He retired from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in May as a master detective, following 16 years of service. During his career, he served on the sheriff’s Dive Team, the Criminal Enforcement Team, Bike Patrol, the Marine Patrol Unit and the Crisis Negotiations Unit. Promoted to detective, Oxley then served on the Drug Enforcement Unit where he worked as a narcotics detective and also served the surrounding communities as a member of the Rappahannock Regional Gang, Drug, and Terrorism Task Force. He also spent 10 years assigned to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Northern Virginia Violent Crimes Task Force. Oxley is currently pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
Oxley has currently raised $4,149 for his campaign.
Decatur, a Stafford County native and a 33-year veteran of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, also served in the U.S. Army. First elected in ____, Decatur has (achivements) His community focus, values-based leadership, executive experience and contemporary practices have carried the organization forward and formed the pillars of this year’s campaign
Decatur has raised $38,594 for his campaign.
Treasurer
