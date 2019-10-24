Despite the Planning Commission’s misgivings, Fredericksburg’s City Council will proceed with a public hearing Nov. 26 on the steps needed to put an empty historic house along Washington Avenue on the market.
City staff recommended either selling or leasing the Mary Washington Lodge to ensure its proper upkeep and perpetual use as a residence, and has approached a number of organizations to see if they are interested in a long-term lease. These included the University of Mary Washington, Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc. and the George Washington Foundation.
None of the organizations said they want the 2,057 square-foot Victorian-era dwelling, which is part of Mary Washington Monument Park, according to Department of Economic Development and Tourism Director Bill Freehling.
At its Oct. 9 meeting, the Planning Commission questioned city staff’s recommendations to approve the amendments needed for the property to be leased or sold.
Following a lengthy discussion and public hearing, the Planning Commission voted unanimously that the amendments are not in agreement with the city’s comprehensive plan and denied all changes. Several commission members said the Mary Washington Monument Park property was deeded to the city with the understanding that all four acres would be kept intact as a memorial to George Washington’s mother. They said dividing the lodge from it would be violating their trust, a sentiment echoed by former City Manager Pete Kolakowski and HFFI President David James during the public hearing.
Mary Washington lived a few blocks away on Charles Street and is buried on the park property, at her request. It was near the spot where she spent many hours meditating and praying for the safety of her son and the country during the American Revolution.
The city’s Memorials Advisory Commission recommended city officials consider selling the property with restrictions that would preserve its historic integrity and its grounds. It’s been little used for several years, and the city has provided for its upkeep and maintenance, which has included replacing the roof. City Attorney Kathleen Dooley said the Memorials Advisory Committee stated in a 2015 letter to city officials that it believes selling the lodge to a committed owner would help to preserve the building.
“That’s basically the approach that we’re taking,” she said. “We love the house. I think the important thing is the historic preservation of that house and how best to accomplish that.”
Dooley said the lodge was built as the home for the monument’s caretaker, and is the only single-family dwelling the city owns.
“A house needs to be lived in,” she said. “It’s just not good for a house to be vacant.”
Commission member James Pates said the site is of both local and national historic interest because it is a monument to a woman that was built by women. He said the comprehensive plan seeks to promote tourism, and the park could attract more visitors if it was properly maintained and promoted.
He suggested looking into the Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ resident curator program, which might be able to provide financial assistance for someone who could live at the lodge and make it open to the public on occasion.
“They could serve as a docent,” he said. “Right now, there is no bathroom, no interpretation. Most people have no idea that the house is part of the monument, who built it and why.”
Commission member David Durham said the prospect of selling the lodge gave him pause because of the precedent it could set whenever the city wrestles with the high cost of maintaining some of its historic properties. Senior planner Mike Craig pointed to the old Maury School, now Maury Commons, as an example of the sale of a city-owned property to a private entity that has worked well.
Freehling added that the deed for the lodge, which has been drawn up by Fredericksburg lawyer John Nere, includes an easement that gives the city the right to check on the property to make sure it is being well maintained.
Dooley told City Council that putting the lodge on the market is the best way to find out what potential buyers might want to do with it, and they don’t have to accept offers if they don’t like them. She said staff has talked with Preservation Virginia and was told it has sold all but nine of its properties. Washington Heritage Museums now owns four of them, including the Mary Washington House.
She said Preservation Virginia required that each property be sold with a conservation easement provided through the Virginia Department of Historic Resources’ Virginia historic preservation easement program. She said the state program monitors properties every year.
Freehling said Suzy Stone of Century 21 Redwood Realty has been selected as the listing agent, and the property is expected to be listed for $625,000. He said there have been several inquiries already.
Council member Matt Kelly said he didn’t have any problem with proceeding without making a formal decision on the lodge’s future.
“This really isn’t about the sale,” he said. “It’s more about taking care and reusing the property. There has to be an understanding that there will be somebody in the house who has the resources to take care of it.”
