FROM STAFF REPORTS
A Colonial Beach man has been sentenced to life in prison for sexually assaulting a child.
According to a news release by the Colonial Beach Police Department, Daniel Wade Atkins, 36, received two consecutive life sentences Tuesday after being found guilty of forcible sodomy on a victim younger than 13. The verdict followed a two-day jury trial in Westmoreland County Circuit Court.
The case, which was investigated by Colonial Beach Police Capt. Sara Lombraña, was initiated by the Department of Social Services in Westmoreland County, the release said.
