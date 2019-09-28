What’s do you think about Stafford County’s past, present and future? Do you have a favorite memory or artifact to share?
County officials would like to know.
Since July, the county has hosted several community forums throughout the region to gather public feedback on Stafford’s history, as well as hear from local residents on what it’s like to live, work or run a business in the county.
County officials are conducting the forums to set the stage for Downtown Stafford, a proposed multipurpose, mixed-use neighborhood that will be located along Courthouse Road across from the county’s courthouse. Plans for the pedestrian-friendly neighborhood call for housing a mix of single-family homes, apartments and townhouses, street-level retail shops, restaurants, entertainment and activity areas, anchored by a county museum.
Public input from the forums will help county officials develop a tourism plan that will accurately define the county’s rich history.
“We want Downtown Stafford to be lively, authentic, interactive and unique,” said John Holden, the county’s director of Economic Development and Tourism. “That’s not only important to our citizens, but it’s also attractive to visitors.”
So far, public response at the forums has shown interest in highlighting Stafford’s history, which includes being the home of Native American tribes and George Washington and serving as a headquarters and camp for the Union army during the Civil War. Residents also mentioned the importance of the Rappahannock and Potomac rivers, including Potomac Creek, as well as the influence of the military and first-responders.
“Response from the public so far has been good, but we’d like to hear more,” said Holden. “We’d like to get more input from younger professionals or couples in the area, as well as young adults and business owners who would be interested in providing their input.”
Revenue Commissioner Scott Mayausky serves as the foundation president for the Stafford County Museum project. He said there has been interest in building a museum in the area since the 1960s, and the Downtown Stafford project will finally give the county the opportunity to do that, making it one of the anchors in the new neighborhood.
“Across the board, we’re hearing people want to tell the story in a high-tech way, so our goal is to take our past history and tell our county’s story utilizing modern technology,” said Mayausky.
Mayausky said the response from the public at previous community forums has revealed several possible themes to build on that span decades of time.
“Spies are a big one,” said Mayausky, “from the Revolutionary War to what’s happening now at Quantico.”
Stafford officials say a request for proposals will be published in the spring seeking interested bidders to design and build the Downtown Stafford project in a number of phases over a number of years.
The fifth and final community forum will be held from 6–9 p.m. Wednesday at the Stafford Regional Airport. Holden asks those who attend the final community forum to come prepared to share a favorite Stafford memory, song, piece of artwork, memorabilia or photograph that might help tell the county’s story for generations to come.
“In addition to gathering further input, we’re going to summarize what we’ve heard so far, and then compile that information into themes, such as military history,” he said. “Then we’ll dive deeper to understand those themes even more. That understanding will help us shape how to use those themes in a place people can someday visit.”
