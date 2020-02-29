Stafford supervisors swatted down an initial proposal to allow county residents to set up and maintain honeybee apiaries on residential lots.
“You really have to know what you’re doing to handle honeybees,” said Supervisor Gary Snellings. “Keeping bees is not an easy thing to do.”
It’s not cheap, either.
Bee experts said it costs about $1,000 just to get started.
3“The ordinance is a good idea, but the county has to push education a little more before people go out there and do this,” said Jerry Mattiaccio, owner of Stafford’s Rock Hill Honey Bee Farms at 45 Pinto Lane.
“Basically, people need to learn how to manage a colony, make sure it’s not a danger to anyone, and put it in the right location,” Mattiaccio continued.
But there were other issues that convinced county leaders to postpone a decision until early March, when beekeeping experts are expected to address a litany of questions raised by supervisors during their Feb. 4 meeting.
Although Snellings’ initial concern was with inexperienced residents taking up the hobby, the Hartwood District supervisor was also unclear how the county would regulate the proposed new ordinance, as was Supervisor Crystal Vanuch, who opposed the beekeeping proposal while serving on the county’s Planning Commission.
Under the proposed ordinance, the county would require beekeepers to have “one adequate, accessible water source” within 20 feet of their hives, but bee experts previously told the Planning Commission that bees are attracted to chlorinated water, which is present in pools and hot tubs throughout the county.
Although Vanuch acknowledged the county’s water source requirement in the proposed ordinance, her concern was with bees swarming towards residential swimming pools.
“You can’t tell the bee which way to fly once it comes out of the hive,” said Vanuch. “Until we can find a solution to that, that is one of my biggest concerns for this ordinance.”
Vanuch then asked planning and zoning director Jeff Harvey what would be done if a neighbor’s bees became a nuisance at an adjacent neighbor’s swimming pool.
Harvey told Vanuch if the beekeeper met all of the county’s permit criteria, there would be no violation of the ordinance.
“There would be no recourse for the county to do anything in that particular instance,” Harvey told Vanuch.
However, Harvey said if beekeepers did not receive the necessary permit in accordance with the proposed ordinance, a notice of violation would be issued to the beehive’s owner, giving them 30 days to remedy the situation. If the situation still was not resolved, the next option would be legal in nature.
“It could take several months to go through that process,” said Harvey.
Mattiaccio said bees are indeed attracted to chlorinated water, but offered a simple solution for beekeepers’ water supplies set up near their hives.
“Make your water chlorinated so the bees will be attracted to your water,” said Mattiaccio.
In addition to providing bees an ample water supply, Mattiaccio also said the feeding of bees is just as important.
“When food sources become scare, bees are going to travel further,” said Mattiaccio, who feeds his own bees corn syrup. “When they start looking for food, that’s going to become an issue… They start to become aggressive when they become hungry.”
Supervisor Tinisha Allen also raised concerns with the distance of residential beehives in relation to neighboring homes, as well as their proximity to animals.
Kathy Baker, Stafford’s assistant director of planning and zoning, said the request for the ordinance came from county residents interested in the hobby.
Baker told supervisors apiaries would be permitted as an accessory in R-1 residential areas, which requires a dwelling be situated on the property before a permit to host bees is submitted to the county.
The permit application would detail the proposed locations and definitions of the apiaries on the lot and county officials would conduct a final inspection before issuing a permit to ensure bee box locations meet the proper setbacks and other requirements.
The proposal allows hives at the rear side of residential lots, 15 feet away from all property lines. Two hives would be permitted on a 10,000-square-foot parcel, three on a 12,500-square-foot parcel and four on parcels of 15,000 square feet.
An adequate water source within 20 feet of the hives would also be required, as would signage on the property to indicate beehives are present. There are other requirements for flight path barriers, stacking of the bee boxes and barrier requirements, including fences or evergreen shields at the front of the hives, where bees come and go during their daily routines.
County resident Everett Lovell told supervisors the proposed ordinance lacks several key points. Among them, the proposal lacks height requirements for the beehives.
“My grandfather had a hive on the roof of his house which was three stories up,” said Everett.
Everett said it makes no sense to mandate a law if the beehive is not at ground level.
“I think this could use some improvement,” said Lovell.
Overall, Mattiaccio believes the ordinance is a good idea to help reclaim some of the bee population which has been devastated in Virginia and across the country due to the parasitic Varroa mite, which decimates entire bee colonies.
“We run 1,000 colonies and we’re constantly treating for those mites,” said Mattiaccio. “We’re still seeing losses. Some of the losses have come down, but we’re still hovering around 30 to 40 percent in losses.”
“I believe [the proposed ordinance] is good for the state,” said Mattiaccio. “If it’s done right, it will help to repopulate some of those losses.”
