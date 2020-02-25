A Stafford man charged with sexually molesting a 9-year-old girl was granted a bond Tuesday in Stafford Circuit Court.
Dominique Chishiba Matthews, 35, is charged with aggravated sexual battery. Over the objections of a prosecutor, Judge Victoria Willis granted Matthews a $15,000 personal recognizance bond.
According to the evidence, the girl was at a relative's home on Sept. 30 when Matthews approached her in a laundry room. He is accused of exposing himself to the child and getting her to touch him.
The girl initially reported a physical assault and Matthews was eventually charged. That charge was later dropped and replaced with the felony charge after the girl told her mother and investigators more details.
Prosecutor Philip Chichester argued the Matthews is a danger to the community and should not be released. He said that over the past decade, Matthews has been convicted of 10 felony offenses and has spent nearly seven years in prison.
Among his convictions are three counts of assaults involving law enforcement officers, distributing heroin and a weapons violation.
In addition, Chichester said, Matthews had just been arrested on a vehicle larceny charge in Stafford five days before the alleged incident involving the child and was already free on bond at the time.
"This is a terrible person to be considered for bond," Chichester said.
Defense attorney Chris Brigante argued that Matthews was suffering from mental health issues when most of his offenses took place. He also claimed that a Child Protective Services investigation into the current charge had come back as unfounded.
Matthews was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of Tuesday evening.
