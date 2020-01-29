A man who was driving an ambulance when he ran a red light and killed a woman who was driving on U.S. 301 in King George County in 2018 was convicted of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday.
William Vincent Watson, 42, of Stafford, was also convicted in King George Circuit Court of reckless driving and running a red light. Judge Herbert Hewitt allowed Watson to remain free on bond until his sentencing, which was scheduled for May 7.
Margaretta Ann Davis, 64, of King George, was heading south on Sept. 17, 2018, when the 2017 Ford F450 ambulance ran the light at the intersection of Route 301 and Ridge Road (State Route 205). Davis’ 1997 Nissan Quest was forced into a tree; she was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to the evidence presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann, the ambulance had picked up a patient at a nursing home in Colonial Beach and was on the way to Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg.
Witnesses testified that Watson ran slightly off the paved road ever before reaching the intersection and never slowed down. The ambulance had its emergency lights on as it entered the intersection, but no siren.
After striking Davis’ vehicle, the ambulance struck a 2013 Volvo driving by a Maryland man. That driver was not injured; the ambulance patient and two workers riding with Watson suffered minor injuries.
Watson, the only defense witness, testified that the sun was in his eyes and he didn’t realize he was in the intersection before it was too late.
Defense attorneys Josh Parrett and Eric Stone argued that Watson’s action did not rise to the level required for a manslaughter conviction. They said it was simply a terrible accident.
Gusmann disagreed, saying that Watson’s claim of having the sun in his eyes was all the more reason for him to slow down.
Involuntary manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.