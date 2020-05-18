A Spotsylvania man was killed Sunday evening when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a tree, police said.
According to Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott, 32-year-old Derek Howe was traveling east on Brock Road, just east of Grady Lane, when his 2017 Kawasaki motorcycle became airborne coming off a hill crest.
The rider had lost control by the time his bike returned to the roadway and hit the tree, Scott said. Howe was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed and reckless driving were factors in the crash, police said.
It was the second fatal motorcycle crash this month in that general area of Brock Road involving a Spotsylvania man. Jonathan Hitt, 39, was killed May 6 when his eastbound BMW motorcycle went out of control in the area of Brock and Herndon roads, crossed into the westbound lane and collided with a Dodge pickup truck.
Hitt was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said speed and reckless driving were factors in that crash as well.
