A 34-year-old man was killed late Thursday after he stepped in front of a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway (U.S. 1) in Spotsylvania County and was struck, police said.
Sheriff's Capt. Liz Scott said the victim, whose name was not released pending notification of next-of-kin, attempted to cross the road in the area of 5320 Jefferson Davis Highway and Market Street about 10 p.m. He was struck by a southbound driver on Route 1 who was traveling through a green light and had inadequate time to react, Scott said.
The victim, who has no fixed address, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle that struck him will not be charged.
It was the second pedestrian death in that general area of the county in less than a week. Deven P. Morgan, 41, of Fredericksburg, died Sunday after he was struck by an unidentified vehicle as he was attempting to cross the 10900 block of Courthouse Road in the Four Mile Fork area late Saturday. The driver, who was in the eastbound lanes of Courthouse Road, left the scene and had not been identified as of Friday.
Scott said detectives investigating that case are hopeful of making an arrest.
