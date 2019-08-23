An Arlington man who molested two sisters when he lived in Stafford County was ordered this week to serve 10 years in prison.
Kelvin Eugene Ellerbee, 43, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court Wednesday to a total of 50 years, with 40 years suspended. He was convicted of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of carnal knowledge with a minor.
According to court records and prosecutor Ed Lustig, the illegal sexual contact took place in 2015 and 2016 when the victims were between the ages of 11 and 15.
Lustig said Ellerbee told the victims that their mother was aware of the sex acts and approved of them. But also told them not to mention anything about it to the mother.
The prosecutor said the mother did not know about the molestation and disassociated herself from Ellerbee after learning about it.
The investigation by the Stafford Sheriff’s Office included a telephone sting in which the older victim called Ellerbee and got him to make incriminating statements. At one point, he told her to be careful about what she said or he could end up in jail.
Lustig said that following his arrest, Ellerbee admitted to having sex with the girls, but claimed it was consensual. The prosecutor said Ellerbee’s comments were the “classic statement of a predator” and showed a lack of remorse.