Two people were killed and a third suffered life-threatening injuries in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday evening in Colonial Beach, police said.
Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said the incident took place at 6:37 p.m. in the 2000 block of Longfield Road.
No further information was immediately released. Hill said her agency's Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating and would release more information as the investigation proceeds and after notifications have been made.
