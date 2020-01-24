The man killed in a triple shooting Thursday in King George County has been identified as 31-year-old county resident Christopher Antonio Johnson.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Kecia Wharton said a 911 call was received at 4:30 p.m. regarding a shooting. The caller reported that at least one male had been shot at a residence on State Road off U.S. 301.
Deputies found Johnson dead outside the home with gunshot wounds. A second man was at the scene with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transported by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.
While detectives and forensic specialists were investigating the scene, police received word that a juvenile male had shown up at a hospital with a gunshot wound. That shooting also took place at the State Road residence, Wharton said.
No arrests had been made as of Friday night and police released no information regarding what led to the shooting or who fired the shots.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt. Drew Massey at 540/775-2049.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.