A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured Tuesday when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Spotsylvania County, authorities said.
Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident took place between 6:30 p.m. and 7:20 p.m. in the 5300 block of Massaponax Church Road near South Oaks subdivision. The teenager was walking along Massaponax Church Road when he was hit.
Skebo said the evidence recovered at the scene indicates that the vehicle was a 2009 Ford F-150 pickup with damage to the passenger’s side mirror area.
The boy is being treated at an area hospital and is in serious condition, Skebo said. Anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 540/582-5822 or 800/582-5822. Tips can also be emailed to www.p3tips.com.
Meanwhile, Skebo confirmed that Spotsylvania police have a person of interest in the Oct. 26 fatal hit-and-run that killed 41-year-old Deven P. Morgan of Fredericksburg. But Skebo said investigators were still waiting on some information before making an arrest.
Morgan was struck as he was crossing the 10900 block of Courthouse Road in the Four Mile Fork area by an eastbound vehicle that did not stop.
An affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court names a suspect who had the car towed to a repair shop on Pegram Lane in the county.
The repair shop contacted police after becoming skeptical of the customer’s story about how the windshield and the driver’s side front panel were damaged.
