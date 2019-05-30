The victims of a triple homicide in Spotsylvania were killed with some sort of sharp instrument, authorities said Thursday.
Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Ozuna’s 14-year-old son, Kyrrus Ozuna, were all found dead Wednesday morning in a home in the 8300 block of Arlene Acors Drive, Sheriff’s Capt. C.A. Carey said.
A family member who had been unable to make contact with one of the victims went to the home about 9 a.m. and discovered the tragic scene. Sources said at least one of the victims was in a different part of the house.
A toddler and an infant were also in the home, which is off Summit Crossing Road near the Caroline County line. Both were dehydrated, but neither was hurt, authorities said.
The infant is the child of Coleman and Rachel Ozuna and is only a couple of months old. Both children were taken to a hospital for treatment and observation.
No information about a possible suspect has been released and the Sheriff’s Office continued to keep information close to the vest Thursday. Carey said the investigation is still in its early stages and detectives are processing evidence and interviewing possible witnesses.
Anyone with information about the homicides is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 540/582-7115.
A GoFundMe account called the Rachel and Kyrrus Ozuna Memorial Fund has been set up and had already collected more than $5,000 as of Thursday afternoon. The organizer of the fundraiser said the money would be used for funeral expenses and to return the Ozunas to their home state of Utah.