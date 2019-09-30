A potentially dangerous barricade situation ended peacefully Saturday in King George County when a distraught man who had threatened suicide gave himself up to deputies, the Sheriff's Office said.
King George Sheriff's Capt. Chris Giles said deputies went to a home on Chatterton Drive for a situation involving a 62-year-old man. The man had gotten into a verbal altercation with his wife that resulted in him barricading himself in a room with firearms. The man told his wife that if she called police, he would kill himself, Giles said.
After removing the wife and a child from the property, deputies began speaking to the man through a public address system, Giles said. After about 45 minutes, the man surrendered peacefully and was taken to Fredericksburg for a mental health evaluation.
Giles said a crisis negotiator and the county's Special Response Team were called to the scene, but deputies had the situation under control prior to their arrivals.
"This was one of those things that could have gone either way and I couldn't be prouder of how the deputies took care of the situation," Giles said. "Everybody goes home and the man is going to get some help."
No charges were filed.
