The man whose body was found Thursday in the Rappahannock Canal in Fredericksburg has been identified as 51-year-old Robert H. Littlejohn, police said.

Littlejohn, whose last registered address was at a motel in Spotsylvania County, had been reported missing on March 8, Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said. His body was spotted about 2 p.m. Thursday by someone who was fishing from the Rappahannock Canal path in the area of U.S. 1 and Mary Washington Boulevard.

The southbound lanes of Route 1 and part of the canal path were blocked off as police and rescue workers retrieved the body and conducted a death investigation. No foul play is suspected, Kirkpatrick said.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments