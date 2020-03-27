The man whose body was found Thursday in the Rappahannock Canal in Fredericksburg has been identified as 51-year-old Robert H. Littlejohn, police said.
Littlejohn, whose last registered address was at a motel in Spotsylvania County, had been reported missing on March 8, Fredericksburg police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said. His body was spotted about 2 p.m. Thursday by someone who was fishing from the Rappahannock Canal path in the area of U.S. 1 and Mary Washington Boulevard.
The southbound lanes of Route 1 and part of the canal path were blocked off as police and rescue workers retrieved the body and conducted a death investigation. No foul play is suspected, Kirkpatrick said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.