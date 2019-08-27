The body of the boater missing since a Sunday boating mishap in Caroline County has been found and identified.
Paige Pearson, public relations manager for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, confirmed that Adam Napier, 30, of Ruther Glen was found by rescue workers around noon on Tuesday, not far from the site where the boat he was traveling in had hit a sandbar and capsized. Napier leaves behind a five month old daughter.
Authorities said the boat carrying Napier and Michael Husted of Bowling Green struck the sandbar around 2 p.m. Sunday near Eva Drive and Snowden Road in the Portobago Bay area of the county.
Husted was rescued by rescue personnel Sunday afternoon, while rescue crews and drones continued searching the area for Napier until sunset. Crews searched again all day Monday without success and resumed searching Tuesday morning.
The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries led the search effort, with help from rescue units from Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties, Fredericksburg and the Virginia State Police.