Five men accused of administering brutal beatings to two men over the weekend in rural Spotsylvania County that resulted in a broken jaw and other injuries to the victims were granted bonds this week in Spotsylvania General District Court.
Peter S. Hanvichid, 38; Constant Disse III, 37; Eduardo Sanchez, 37; Christopher A. Tidwell, 36; and Vernon J. Harris, 40; were given bonds ranging from $2,500 to $15,000. All are charged with felony assault by mob as the result of an incident in the 6700 block of Block House Road in the Partlow area.
According to police and court records, police received a 911 call about 10 p.m. April 20 from a woman who reported that another woman had run up to her vehicle in the area of Block House Road and Hunters Creek Drive. The woman appeared to be in distress, the caller said.
Police arrived and found injured men who claimed they’d been attacked at a party at the home where Hanvichid lives and one of the victims, Richard Kim, was renting a room.
The party was held to mark the anniversary of someone’s death and there was plenty of drinking going on, according to court records. Narcotic smoking devices were also in plain view when police searched the home.
Kim told police that he left the home following an argument with his girlfriend, the woman who’d run up to the 911 caller. He said he returned to the home a short time later with Joe Sanchez to retrieve his dog because someone had threatened to kill the dog when he left earlier, an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Spotsylvania Circuit Court states.
Court records state they were assaulted with pipes, bats and other blunt objects after returning to the house. They claimed that at least some of their attackers also had firearms, and deputies reported hearing multiple gunshots after responding to the area.
Police said the suspects and numerous others at the party refused to come outside when commanded to by police. Police said it was nearly 4 a.m. April 21 before the suspects were in custody and the scene was under control.
Attorney Bill Neely, who is representing Hanvichid, said his client claims that he tried to intervene in a dispute between Kim and his girlfriend when he saw the woman get assaulted.
Hanvichid claims he was hit with a pipe during that exchange.
Neely said Hanvichid claims he was still inside recovering from the pipe blows when Kim returned for the altercation in which his jaw was broken.
Neely said Kim is no longer living at the home, which is owned by Hanvichid’s father.