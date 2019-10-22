A 13-year-old boy was killed and a woman was critically injured in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in King George County, according to Virginia State Police.

State police spokeswoman Sgt. Keeli Hill said the crash took place about 7:30 a.m. in the area of Millbank Road and Whitetail Way.

Hill said the preliminary investigation shows that a 32-year-old Caret woman was driving north on Millbank Road in a 2003 Chevrolet Malibu when she ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Speed is considered a factor in the crash, police said.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival. The woman remains in critical condition.

Their names were not released Tuesday pending notification of next-of-kin. Hill said the crash remains under investigation.

Get our Alerts and Breaking News emails

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments