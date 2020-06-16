Brief chase ends in charges for Stafford man

A young Stafford man picked up multiple charges and wrecked his car during a brief pursuit early Monday in the county, police said.
Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said Deputy E.C. Taylor was in the area of Doc Stone Road in North Stafford about 1:30 a.m. when he saw a Mitsubishi Lancer speeding on Garrisonville Road.
The driver then went through a red light without stopping and turned onto Salisbury Drive. The car then went onto Greenspring Drive and picked up speed after Taylor activated his emergency lights.
Kimmitz said the driver then struck a pneumatic gate after driving onto Waterfall Lane, a private road. The driver got out of the vehicle and ran into the woods after the vehicle went into a ditch and hit a stump.
The driver soon came out of the woods and gave himself up after a police dog was brought to the scene. A bag of marijuana was recovered where the suspect entered the woods.
Jonathan L. Hill, 19, was charged with eluding, failure to stop for an accident, possession of marijuana and traffic offenses. He was released on an unsecured bond.
