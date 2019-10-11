A Thursday seizure hearing was held in Louisa County General District Court for a woman who had 67 malnourished and mistreated goats removed from her property by law enforcement officers Sept. 9.
All of the animals were visible from the roadway in the 2700 block of Wickham Road in Bumpass. An anonymous tip to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office directed officers to the scene.
Many of the goats had severely overgrown and matted coats covered in feces and insects, while others had difficulty walking, or were hobbling on their front knees.
A veterinarian on the scene reported the animals suffered from severely overgrown hooves and hoof rot, overgrown and matted fleece, leg deformities, malnutrition and pizzle rot—an infection that may lead to urine retention and severe inflammation. One goat was euthanized by a veterinarian after the September seizure.
Detective Chuck Love of the Louisa County Sheriff's Office reported Melinda Hook, 53, of Bumpass, was ordered on Thursday to forfeit all the goats to the county and pay $8,000 in restitution.
A dog, taken along with the goats during the initial seizure, was returned to Hook.
Hook may appeal the decision in 10 days, but will have to provide a $20,000 surety bond until the case is resolved.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.