An 11th-grade female student at Colonial Forge High School has been killed in a car accident.
Stafford County Public Schools spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson confirmed the student's death this morning. According to Johnson, a crisis response team is present at the school and "will be there as long as needed to offer support."
"The entire Stafford County Public School community is saddened about the fatal car accident involving a Colonial Forge High School student. This tragic event has a huge impact on our school community," a statement from the school division reads. "The school counselors are available at the school to help students and staff cope with the loss. A letter was sent home to parents and guardians informing them of the incident and steps the school is taking to help students. The welfare and well-being of students are top priorities for students at Colonial Forge High and all schools in SCPS."
Details about the accident were not immediately available.
