A 53-year-old Caroline County man was killed Saturday night after he lost control of his vehicle before it was struck by a car heading in the same direction, police said.
Bryant E. Walker was killed about 9:49 p.m. in the 8700 block of Cedon Road in Caroline, Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said. The accident took place about two miles from Walker's home on the same road.
Hill said Walker was heading west on Cedon Road in a 1989 Ford Ranger when he ran off the right side of the road, striking several trees. The truck overturned and ended up on its driver's side in the roadway.
The truck was then struck by a 2014 Mazda four-door hatchback driven by a 20-year-old man that was also heading west.
Walker, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Mazda driver was not injured, Hill said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing. No charges had been filed as of Sunday.
