A Caroline County man was arrested early Wednesday after a 20-mile police pursuit that ended with a crash in Stafford County, police said.
Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said police received information shortly after 5 a.m. about a carjacking that had just occurred in Fairfax County. At 5:53 a.m., Geller said, Trooper K.J. Page spotted the stolen 2013 BMW traveling south on Interstate 95 at the 156 mile marker in Prince William.
After confirming that the vehicle was stolen, Page and other troopers surrounded the vehicle in an attempt to get it to stop.
As the driver approached the Quantico exit, he abruptly swerved onto the right shoulder and sped around police.
Troopers pursued the BMW to the Stafford Regional Airport exit, where the vehicle ran off the road at a curve on the exit ramp and struck the guardrail.
The driver got out of the car and fled on foot. He was apprehended a short time later in some nearby woods and taken into custody without further incident, police said.
Jaquan McNeil, 21, of Ruther Glen, was charged with multiple offenses in Prince William and Stafford, including felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, reckless driving, destruction of property, resisting arrest and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is facing additional charges in Fairfax County.
A 15-year-old boy remained in the vehicle after the crash and was taken into custody without incident. Both he and McNeil declined medical treatment for minor injuries suffered in the crash.