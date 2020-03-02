A Woodford man has been jailed on a charge of possessing child pornography after authorities alleged that they recovered explicit images during a search of his home Friday.
Chis Alan Backus, 58, is being held without bond in the Pamunkey Regional Jail, Caroline County Sheriff Tony Lippa said.
The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Lippa said. The Internet Protocol address led to a home in the county.
Investigator A.L. Lewis obtained a search warrant of Backus’ home and seized several electronic devices containing images. The devices were later transported to the forensic unit of the state Attorney General’s Office.
The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible, authorities said. Anyone with information regarding the Backus case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 804/633-5400. Persons who wish to remain anonymous can call the Sheriff’s Office tip line at 804/633-1133.
