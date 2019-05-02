A Fourth of July car crash in which he was seriously injured has resulted in a federal prison sentence of six and a half years for a Woodford man.
Keevon Lujack Codynah, 28, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Richmond after being convicted of possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute.
According to federal court records, Codynah was driving on Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County on July 4 last year when the Toyota Camry he was driving ran off the road into some trees.
He was extricated from the vehicle and flown to Inova Fairfax Hospital.
A Virginia state trooper investigating the crash was informed by rescue personnel that a syringe was found outside the wrecked vehicle. A nurse at the hospital later told the trooper that while looking for identification on the badly injured Codynah, a plastic bag containing white powder and nine hypodermic syringes were found.
The ensuing investigation showed that Codynah would drive to Baltimore to purchase heroin for a man identified in court papers as Greg Rosie. Rosie and two of his associates returned to the accident scene the day after the wreck and recovered some of the heroin/fentanyl mix that one of Codynah’s passengers had hidden in the woods prior to the arrival of rescue workers.
Codynah and Rosie lived together on Fredericksburg Turnpike in Caroline County, court records state. Several informants told police they regularly purchased heroin from Codynah that he had purchased with Rosie’s money.
“Illicit fentanyl is killing people every day,” U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said. “Codynah was not content simply to distribute poison, but endangered additional lives by shooting fentanyl while driving and losing control of his vehicle.”
Codynah has a lengthy criminal record in Spotsylvania, where he used to live. His convictions there include multiple theft- and drug-related charges.