A Caroline County man who continued selling heroin even after his wife suffered a fatal overdose while using drugs she’d gotten from him was ordered Monday to serve 20 years in a federal prison.
Gregory Kenneth Rosie, 43, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Richmond, where he was convicted of drug distribution charges.
According to court records, Rosie was a seller of “scramble,” a mixture of heroin and fentanyl. He began selling the drugs sometime before August 2017 and continued until his arrest on Aug. 22 of last year.
On Nov. 29, 2017, court records state that Elizabeth Rosie died after ingesting heroin that her husband had acquired the night before.
The evidence showed that Marcus Watson had driven an unnamed woman to Richmond, where the woman used Rosie’s money to purchase heroin from her supplier. The woman, a heroin user herself, received heroin from Rosie as payment for her efforts.
The next morning, Elizabeth Rosie was found dead on her bathroom floor in Ruther Glen. Her husband called 911 while someone else left with the heroin before police arrived. That person later brought the heroin back at Gregory Rosie’s request.
Two weeks earlier, court papers state, Rosie’s best friend overdosed on drugs supplied by Rosie. Rosie and Watson loaded the man into a vehicle and dropped him off at the Ladysmith Volunteer Fire Department, where he was revived.
Watson, 43, of Spotsylvania County has been sentenced to just over three years in prison for his role in Rosie’s drug distribution operation. Court records showed that Watson regularly drove people to pick up drugs for Rosie to sell.
U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said many families have suffered from the type of drug Rosie was distributing.
“In spite of nearly killing his best friend and the overdose of his wife, Rosie continue to sell dangerously strong drugs,” Terwilliger said.