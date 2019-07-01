The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who robbed a county gas station at gunpoint Monday afternoon, police said.
Sheriff Tony Lippa said the robbery took place at 3:09 p.m. at the Valero on State Route 207 in the Carmel Church area near the Interstate 95 interchange. The robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money after displaying a handgun to the clerk. No one was hurt.
Lippa said the first deputies arrived within two minutes and multiple deputies were involved in the subsequent search. The King George County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police provided dogs to assist in the search, which was not successful.
The robber was described as a black man with a medium build. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.
Anyone with information or who can identify the robber is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 804/633-5400. People who want to remain anonymous may call 804/633-1133.
—Keith Epps