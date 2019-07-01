A Caroline County woman was killed Friday night when she was partially ejected from her vehicle after losing control and running into a ditch, police said.
Sheila A. Gorham, 47, of the 15500 block of Pepmeir Hill Road in Woodford died in a single-vehicle crash in the 7300 block of Macedonia Road in Caroline, Virginia State Police Sgt. Keeli Hill said.
According to Hill, Gorham was heading north on Macedonia Road at 9:49 p.m. in a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side, striking the ditch.
Gorham, who police said was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.
A passenger in the vehicle, a 29-year-old Woodford man, suffered minor injuries in the crash but refused to be taken to the hospital.
A trooper is still investigating the accident, Hill said.