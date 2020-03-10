The investigation into the death on Sept. 12, 2019, of Culpeper resident Aris Eduardo Lobo-Perez, age 18, at the New River Valley Regional Jail concluded with no charges being placed in the case, according to a news release by the Virginia State Police.
The VSP Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office conducted the investigation after Lobo-Perez, a student at Radford University and a 2019 graduate of Eastern View High School, was found unresponsive at 7:50 a.m. in his jail cell after being taken into custody the night before at a campus facility on a charge of public intoxication.
Following standard procedure, Lobo-Perez was transported late on the evening of Sept. 11 by Radford University Police to New River Valley Regional Jail in Pulaski County.
At about 7:20 a.m. on Sept. 12, jail personnel approached Lobo-Perez to offer him breakfast, which he declined. Roughly 30 minutes later the 18-year-old was found unresponsive, and jail personnel immediately attempted to revive him. But Lobo-Perez was declared deceased at the jail. His body was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination and autopsy.
The result of the autopsy, released in December, determined the Radford freshman died accidentally from a combination of an opioid overdose and asthma, according to the state medical examiner's office.
