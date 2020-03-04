A charge against a man who had been arrested in connection with a Dec. 14 slaying in Fredericksburg was dropped Wednesday.
Maurice Richardson Jr., 19, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in connection the death of 34-year-old Jamil Washington, who was shot and killed at his home in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue.
Fredericksburg Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins said she determined that the evidence against Richardson was insufficient.
“We simply need more evidence to go forward with this case,” Jenkins said. “We can’t hold someone when we know there’s not enough evidence to get a conviction.”
Richardson was still in the Rappahannock Regional Jail as of late Wednesday afternoon. He has been in the jail since his arrest on Dec. 23.
Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing for the man accused of killing Washington was continued from Wednesday to April 29 in Fredericksburg General District Court.
Darian Lamar Wilhoit Jones, 20, of Woodbridge is charged with multiple offenses, including first-degree murder, armed burglary and attempted robbery.
Wilhoit Jones was initially charged with capital murder, which carries a potential death sentence. Jenkins last month reduced the charge to first-degree murder, which still carries a potential life sentence.
According to police, Washington was shot in the head the evening of Dec. 14 after three masked intruders rushed into his apartment. His brother, Derrick Washington, was also shot. Children were in the home at the time.
Wilhoit Jones is the only person charged in connection with the incident.
