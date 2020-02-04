Charges against the parents of a four-month-old girl who was found dead in a Spotsylvania County motel room in 2018 were dismissed Tuesday at the end of a two-day trial.
James Edward Cressel, 33, and Cherie Danielle Sullivan, 32, were both charged with felony murder and three counts of child neglect. Their infant daughter, Leighton Cressel, was found dead Aug. 23, 2018, in a motel room in the 5300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Judge Ricardo Rigual dismissed the charges, saying the evidence was insufficient for convictions.
"Don't confuse this with me being impressed with your parenting skills," Rigual said a couple of times as he explained his decision.
Prosecutors Crystal Montague–Holland and Alice Sheridan spent two days trying to convince Rigual that the parents deserved felony convictions. The evidence showed that both parents appeared to be high when deputies arrived at the motel room that morning and text messages lifted from Cressel's phone indicated that he had been involved in drug transactions in the days before Leighton's death.
Detectives testified that the parents gave vague and conflicting stories about the circumstances of how the baby came to be found dead in a portable playpen. Two other small children, ages 3 and 15 months at the time, were also in the room, but were not harmed.
The biggest obstacle facing the prosecutors was the fact that a medical examiner was unable to determine the cause or manner of Leighton's death. Court records show the baby tested positive for opiates at birth, but the drugs were out of her system by the time she died.
Mark Murphy, Cressel's attorney, argued that there was no evidence that either parent had done anything to harm any of the children. He also argued there was no indication that the children were around or involved in any of the drug transactions discussed in text messages.
"He may have done some ill-advised things, but he was a caring parent," Murphy said.
Sullivan's attorneys, William Torrico and Kevin Perry, argued that there was even less evidence against Sullivan. They pointed out that the children were in Cressel's care when the baby died.
Rigual said that although he was convinced that the parents were impaired and there was evidence of drug distribution by Cressel, the described actions were not enough to support the charges.
Cressel served more than a year in jail before being released on bond in October.
