All charges against King George County resident Steven C. Thornton have been dropped.

Thornton was arrested earlier this year, but Commonwealth’s Attorney Keri Gusmann said an electronic device containing child pornography that led to the arrest was later determined not to be connected to Steven Thornton.

A second man arrested in the case is still facing charges.

—Keith Epps

