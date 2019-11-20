Charges against five men accused of administering a beating earlier this year in Spotsylvania County that resulted in a broken jaw and other injuries were dropped Wednesday after the primary victim failed to show up for a court hearing.
Peter S. Hanvichid, 38; Constant Disse III, 37; Eduardo Sanchez, 37; Christopher A. Tidwell, 37; and Vernon J. Harris, 41, were all charged with malicious wounding by mob as the result of an April 20 brawl at a home in the 6700 block of Block House Road in the Partlow area of Spotsylvania.
Prosecutor Ryan Mehaffey dropped the charges after the main victim, Richard Kim, didn’t appear for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Spotsylvania General District Court. The second alleged victim did appear, but had already informed authorities that he couldn’t identify any of his attackers.
Mehaffey said he heard Kim was in jail in Northern Virginia, but was not able to confirm it. He said it’s possible the charges could be reinstated at a later date by direct indictments.
According to police and court records, authorities responded to a 911 call that night and found the two injured men. The men claimed they’d been attacked at a party at a home where Hanvichid lives and Kim was renting a room.
Kim told police he left the home following a dispute with his girlfriend. Defense attorneys alleged Kim had upset the other men by assaulting the woman.
Court records state Kim returned to the home later that night with Joe Sanchez to retrieve his dog. Kim told police that someone had threatened to harm the dog.
The victims were assaulted with pipes, bats and other blunt objects after returning to the home.
Hanvichid’s attorney, Bill Neely, said there are varying versions of what occurred that night. About the only thing not in dispute is that there was plenty of drinking and drug use going on.
“It was a drunken fracas that got out of hand,” Neely said.
