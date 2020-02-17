The man accused of crashing into the cruiser of a Virginia State Police trooper Sunday has been charged with reckless driving and possession of marijuana.
Eldred H. Daiger III, 33, of Montross, picked up the misdemeanor charges as the result of a collision on eastbound State Route 3 in King George County near the intersection of Dahlgren Road (State Route 206). The trooper, whose name was not released, and several others suffered minor injuries as the result of the incident.
According to state police spokeswoman Sgt. Keeli Hill, the trooper had just stopped a BMW sedan about 11:53 a.m. on the right hand portion of a turn lane and was still in her cruiser when it was struck from behind by a 2006 Ford Fusion. The impact pushed the trooper's Taurus into the back of the BMW.
Hill said the preliminary investigation showed that Daiger was driving erratically before veering into the right turn lane and striking the marked cruiser, which had its emergency lights on.
Daiger, the trooper and the two occupants of the BMW were all transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
And Democrats want to make pot LEGAL.
Let's see where our local group of gun-haters come down on this. Surely we must blame the pot...
