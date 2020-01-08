A man accused of shooting another man during a domestic altercation Tuesday night in Spotsylvania County has been charged with three felony offenses, police said.
Tyson V. McClain, 40, is charged with malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was still on the run as of Wednesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff's spokeswoman Capt. Liz Scott, deputies went to the 5000 block of Blarney Street about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in response to a reported shooting. They found a 24-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his shoulder.
Scott said the investigation showed the victim and his brother came to the home to assist McClain's girlfriend, who had gotten into a domestic dispute with McClain. The victim and McClain got into a physical altercation inside the home that spilled outside, where McClain allegedly produced a handgun and fired a single shot.
Scott said McClain fled from the scene wearing blue pajamas prior to police arrival.
A seven-time felon, McClain is not legally allowed to possess a firearm. Included in his felony record are convictions for possession of illegal drugs and perjury in Spotsylvania in 2014.
At the time of Tuesday's shooting, McClain was wanted in Caroline County for a probation violation, court records show.
