A Woodbridge man who was already in trouble for a string of thefts in Stafford and Prince William counties picked up more charges Wednesday after police tied him to the recent thefts of generators from a Stafford Home Depot, police said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said surveillance cameras at the store showed the suspect stealing generators valued at about $1,000 each from the store at 305 Worth Avenue on Oct. 30 of last year and March 12 of this year.
Vicinanzo said 36-year-old Severn William Jackson had already been arrested in Stafford following an April 14 incident at the Walmart at 11 Village Parkway in which a customer saw two males leaving the store with a cart full of merchandise that had not been paid for.
Deputies stopped a vehicle a short time later on the ramp leading to northbound Interstate 95. More than $900 worth of stolen items were recovered from the trunk, including clothes and four hover boards.
Jackson was charged at the time with grand larceny and conspiracy and placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail. He was also served an outstanding theft-related warrant out of Prince William, where he has a lengthy criminal record.
Detective Tim Covington obtained new warrants for grand larceny this week.