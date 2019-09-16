King George County Crash
Two children were critically injured and an infant was seriously hurt when the vehicle they were riding in was struck by a pickup truck that ran a red light Sunday night in King George County, police said.

Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Keeli Hill said the two-vehicle crash took place about 8:18 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 301 and Dahlgren Road (State Route 206). The investigation showed that a 2019 Dodge Ram pickup driven by 64-year-old Michael Antunez of King William was traveling east on Dahlgren Road when it went through a red light, striking a 2006 Nissan Pathfinder that was heading north on Route 301.

The truck collided with the driver's side of the Nissan, causing it to flip several times.

Two children, ages 6 and 8, were not properly secured in the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries, Hill said. They were both flown to a hospital for emergency treatment.

An infant in the Nissan was also not secured properly, Hill said. The baby was transported by ambulance with serious injuries.

The 24-year-old driver of the Nissan and a 10-year-old passenger were wearing seat belts, police said, and suffered only minor injuries.

Hill said Antunez was also wearing a seat belt and was not injured. He was charged with failure to obey a traffic light.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more charges may be pending.

