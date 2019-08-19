A young Fredericksburg man went from a trash can to jail after fleeing from a Stafford County deputy early Saturday, police said.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy John McAlister was on patrol about midnight when he saw a vehicle run a stop sign at the intersection of Glen Oak and Archer roads in southern Stafford.
After the deputy made a traffic stop, the driver got out of the vehicle and ran. McAlister followed the driver and other deputies joined in the ensuing search.
Deputy Scott Myers and his police dog, Gunner, tracked the man to a residence on Hamstead Road and found him hiding in a backyard trash can.
A backpack containing drug paraphernalia and several clear bags of marijuana were found in the abandoned car, police said.
Michael Coles, 19, was charged with eluding police, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, failure to stop at a stop sign and no driver’s license. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
—Keith Epps