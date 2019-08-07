A recently dismissed dispatcher for the Fredericksburg Police Department has been accused of providing sensitive information to the targets of police investigations.
Karen Lakisha Stephenson, 40, is charged with two felony drug-related charges and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing justice. She is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
City police spokeswoman Sarah Kirkpatrick said she could not comment on the Stephenson case in part because it is being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
But she did say Stephenson had been employed by city police for just over a year and no longer works for the city. She was arrested on Friday, court records show.
According to an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Fredericksburg Circuit Court by state police Special Agent Tony Chrisley, a confidential informant recently told police that Stephenson was providing information about police investigations.
The information included the location of drug operations by detectives, police documents and records, photos of individuals possibly assisting police and descriptions of undercover detectives in the narcotics unit, Chrisley wrote.
The informant also alleged that Stephenson used the informant to locate and illegally purchase Schedule II medications. Stephenson would pick up the informant and drive to drug dealers to purchase the medications.
On July 30 and 31, state and city police set up a surveillance operation in Mayfield subdivision. Information was provided to Stephenson while she was working the the police communications room, Chrisley wrote, then the information was relayed to the informant via text messages and phone calls from Stephenson's personal cellphone.
Stephenson is scheduled to appear in Fredericksburg General District Court on Aug. 15 for a bond hearing. A hearing date has not yet been set.