The man charged with killing his girlfriend in Colonial Beach’s first homicide in 2020 has previous domestic-abuse charges on his record.
Martin Edenilson Flores, 40, remains incarcerated at the Northern Neck Regional Jail on a second-degree murder charge. He is charged with killing his live-in girlfriend, 32-year-old Marlane Christinea King last week.
Colonial Beach Police Lt. Les Parsons said on Tuesday that the suspect and victim lived together and that a phone conversation between Flores and his father led to a welfare check Friday by police. Parsons did not say what the conversation was about, only that the father called police following the talk.
When police arrived at the home on Second Street, Flores wouldn’t let them in, Parsons said. Police returned later with a search warrant. During the search, they found King shot to death.
Flores was then arrested. Because the investigation is ongoing, Parsons said he could not discuss details of what happened at the home.
According to Westmoreland General District Court records, Flores was charged in May 2019 with assault and battery of a family member, at least his third such offense. The case was eventually withdrawn in Circuit Court.
The other domestic abuse cases happened in other jurisdictions. Details on those cases could not be obtained Tuesday.
Flores remains in jail with no bond.
