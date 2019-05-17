An 11th-grade female student at Colonial Forge High School was killed when the car she was driving collided with a truck at Abel Lake on Thursday, Stafford County officials said.
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 5 p.m. According to a Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies with the Traffic Safety Unit determined the 17-year-old driver was attempting to make a left turn onto Kellogg Mill Road from the Abel Lake boat ramp parking lot when her vehicle was struck by a roll-off container truck.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene, the news release said. Her name was not released.
A 17-year-old boy riding in the car was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and later released, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The investigation into the crash is continuing.
Stafford school officials said a letter was sent home to parents and guardians informing them of the crash.
A crisis response team was present at Colonial Forge on Friday and “will be there as long as needed to offer support,” schools spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson said.
The school system released a statement saying, “The entire Stafford County Public School community is saddened about the fatal car accident involving a Colonial Forge High School student. This tragic event has a huge impact on our school community.”