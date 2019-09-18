The attorney for a man accused of killing his sister and stabbing his pregnant girlfriend last year in Fredericksburg is challenging a recent opinion in which his client was deemed competent to stand trial.
Daniel Alfredo Martinez–Nolasco, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding and attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 10 incident at his home in the 200 block of Ivanhoe Court.
Maria D. Martinez–Nolasco, 25, died after being stabbed multiple times in the kitchen of the home.
Maria E. Machado Ventura, 24, was also stabbed after responding to screams from the kitchen, according to testimony from an earlier hearing. It remains unclear what spurred the attack.
Daniel Martinez–Nolasco was arrested shortly after the attack not far from the home and has been in jail since. Police said he was covered in blood when he was taken into custody.
Court records show that psychologist Jeremy Walden evaluated Martinez–Nolasco on June 19 in the Rappahannock Regional Jail and determined that he is competent to stand trial.
Defense attorney Alan Polsky is challenging Walden’s findings, saying the results are “unacceptable due to method of interpretation.”
Polsky wrote that Martinez–Nolasco, who doesn’t speak English, should have had an in-person interpreter during the testing instead of one helping him over the telephone. Polsky is asking a judge to provide funds so the defense can hire its own doctor for another competency evaluation that would include an in-person interpreter.
The request was scheduled to be heard Wednesday in Fredericksburg Circuit Court, but was delayed until Sept. 27 for a status update.
A trial date for Martinez–Nolasco has not yet been set.
