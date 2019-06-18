An investigation into allegations of shady business practices has resulted in multiple abuse-related charges against a Caroline County man.
Caroline Sheriff's Lt. Travis Nutter began an investigation earlier this month after receiving complaints about 34-year-old Dustin Shrewsbury of Woodford, the owner of a business known as Redz Automotive.
Customers complained that they paid upfront for work that took an unusually long time to complete, or was never done at all. They told investigators that Shrewsbury either didn't answer their calls or made excuses about the delays.
Nutter also learned that Shrewsbury did not have a business license in Caroline.
During the investigation, Nutter said a resident alleged that Shrewsbury had a drug problem and had been abusing an older relative in the county. Nutter said he talked to that relative and was told the abuse had been ongoing for about a year and included regular beatings, threats and a broken hand.
Shrewsbury's residence was searched last week, and cocaine and documents related to the business were seized. He was later charged with aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of domestic assault, threatening to burn a dwelling, obtaining money under false pretenses and operating a business without a business license. Sheriff Tony Lippa said more charges are pending.
Nutter said most of the complaints regarding Shrewsbury's business practices will be handled in civil court. The investigation showed that he had similar complaints in other places he lived before coming to Caroline, including Georgia, West Virginia and Colorado, the lieutenant said.
Shrewsbury is being held without bond in the Pamunkey Regional Jail. Anyone with information is asked to call Nutter at 804/633-5400.