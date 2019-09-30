Fortunately for an out-of-state couple, no train was coming when the vehicle they were riding in got stuck on some railroad tracks in Stafford County Saturday night.
But their good fortune didn’t save them from a trip to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo, the couple had visited a winery in the Widewater area and were leaving with their 2-year-old daughter.
The driver, 28-year-old Corvonte Morales of Temple Hills, Md., made a right turn onto the railroad tracks and Brent Point and Arkendale roads about 9:30 p.m. and got his vehicle stuck. Vicinanzo said the driver told deputies that he confused the railroad tracks with an actual road.
According to Vicinanzo, Deputy West Erin immediately noticed a strong odor of alcohol on the driver, who said he had several drinks at the winery. Morales was taken into custody on a number of charges, including child abuse, DUI, DUI while revoked, refusal, obstruction of justice and domestic assault and battery.
The latter charge stemmed from allegations made by a paramedic, who told West that he saw the driver slap the woman in the face prior to the deputy’s arrival.
The woman, Ronnica Smith, 30, of Washington, D.C., was also arrested after she nearly dropped her child several times, according to Vicinanzo. Smith was charged with child neglect, public intoxication and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
A family member took custody of the child after her parents were taken to jail, Vicinanzo said.
—Keith Epps
