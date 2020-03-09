A Spotsylvania County man and his passenger picked up felony charges Saturday as the result of their reactions to a drunken driving arrest in Stafford County, authorities said.
Stafford Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Vicinanzo said Deputy Kai Voellmar was on patrol about 12:35 a.m. Saturday when he saw a vehicle swerving and nearly striking the median. The vehicle pulled into the Wawa parking lot at 15 Eustace Road after Voellmar initiated a traffic stop.
The driver had a strong odor of alcohol, Vicinanzo said. While field sobriety tests were being conducted on him, the passenger repeatedly got out of the vehicle and refused orders to stay out of the way.
Sgt. Dale Colona then attempted to take the passenger into custody and she resisted, Vicinanzo said. The driver is accused of pushing Voellmar and trying to interfere with the passenger’s arrest. Sgt. B.J. Reed grabbed the driver and both men fell to the ground, Vicinanzo said.
Reginald M. Collins, 53, was charged with felony assault on a law-enforcement officer, DUI, obstruction of justice and refusing to take a breath test. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
The passenger, 31-year-old Tera Boozer of Spotsylvania, was taken to a local hospital at her request, where authorities allege that she continued to be combative. Vicinanzo said Bozer is accused of trying to assault a deputy at the hospital and repeatedly screaming obscenities and racial slurs.
Boozer was charged with attempted assault on a law-enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstruction of justice and public intoxication.
