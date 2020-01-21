An anonymous tip and advanced technology helped investigators identify a former King George County School Board chairman as the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run incident last year, court records show.
John Cecil Davis, 61, is charged with felony murder and felony hit-and-run resulting in death stemming from the Oct. 25 death of 44-year-old Jose Mendez Mendez of King George. Davis was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
According to police and court records, Mendez was walking on the westbound shoulder of Dahlgren Road (State Route 206) near Waterfront Lane when the naval contractor from Puerto Rico was struck from behind.
A passerby spotted the body the next morning and called the Sheriff's Office. Affidavits for search warrants filed in King George Circuit Court state that Mendez had obvious blunt force trauma to his body, along with white transfer paint from the vehicle that struck him.
Investigators also recovered lens pieces from the vehicle headlights close to his body, Detective Joe Patterson wrote.
Based on analysis done by the state Department of Forensic Science, investigators were able to narrow the vehicle type involved in the death to four models, including a 2000 to 2008 Ford Expedition. Davis owns a white 2004 Expedition, court records state.
Authorities were later able to determine that the headlight lens pieces recovered matched only to Expeditions made between 2003 and 2006.
On Nov. 15, the affidavit states, the Sheriff's Office received a letter with no return address that stated, "Hit and run on Dahlgren Road John Davis."
Patterson wrote that investigators searched Department of Motor Vehicle records and discovered that Davis owned a 2004 Expedition and lives in the general area of the incident. Patterson pointed out in the affidavit that no information regarding the type of vehicle police were looking for had been released at that point, lending credence to the anonymous tip.
Investigators went to Davis' home on Windsor Drive in King George, but did not find the vehicle. An affidavit states that Davis was "uncooperative" with authorities and would not tell them where the vehicle was.
Instead, he demanded an attorney and called one while investigators were at the scene, the affidavit states.
Investigators later searched property Davis owns in Westmoreland County and found the Expedition in an outbuilding, court records state. The vehicle had damage consistent with what was found at the scene of Mendez's death and was in the process of being repaired, the records state.
Car parts, trace evidence and receipts were seized from the car under the authority of one of the search warrants.
Other search warrants gave investigators the authority to examine Davis' bank and phone records. One of the receipts showed that Davis had been at the China Garden in Dahlgren, about a quarter-mile from the fatal incident around the time that Mendez was hit.
Phone records showed that Davis called someone minutes after the incident. Patterson wrote that investigators wanted to speak with whoever Davis called to find out if that person had any knowledge of the incident or if Davis made incriminating statements.
The affidavit does not say if investigators ever made contact with that person.
Davis is scheduled to make his first court appearance since his arrest on Thursday. His attorney, Cary Bowen, filed a motion Tuesday requesting bond for his client.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.